Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 64,603 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

