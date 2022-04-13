Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

