James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.09

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

