ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 411,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,437. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

