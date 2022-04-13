Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target Increased to €6.30 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Italgas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITGGF opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Italgas has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.