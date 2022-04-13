Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.92. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 9,517 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 255,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $885,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.