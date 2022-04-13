iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 6,454,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,422. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

