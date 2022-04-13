iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 339,356 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $74.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $47,111,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

