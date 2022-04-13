iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.40

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 29931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

