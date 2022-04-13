iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.65. 57,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 29,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000.

