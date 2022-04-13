iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 932,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

