iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.91

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

