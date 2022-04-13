iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 303,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

