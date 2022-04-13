iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.44 and last traded at $99.79. Approximately 396,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 716,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44.

