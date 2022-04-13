iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.27

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.27 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 3558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

