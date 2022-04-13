iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.28 and last traded at $129.27. 4,612,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,779,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.