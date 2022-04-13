iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.98 and last traded at $120.75. 1,433,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,754,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.