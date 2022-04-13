iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. 1,525,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,605. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

