Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.15. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 18 shares.

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

