IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.69 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

