iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW opened at $1.67 on Monday. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67.
