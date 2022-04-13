iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW opened at $1.67 on Monday. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67.

Get iPower alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.