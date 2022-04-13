IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.18

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.18 and last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 1012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $149.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

