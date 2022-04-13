Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.82.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.81. 40,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,549. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

