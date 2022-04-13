IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $315,618.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001653 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

