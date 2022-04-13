Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

