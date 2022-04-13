Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $71,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PNQI stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.43.

