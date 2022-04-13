Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

