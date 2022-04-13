Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

