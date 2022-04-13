Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 3,129,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,231,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.