Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.