Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.44.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $277.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.84. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

