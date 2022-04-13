Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,949. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day moving average is $321.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

