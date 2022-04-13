International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.47. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
