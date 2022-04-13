International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.47. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

