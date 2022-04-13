International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 77,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.