International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $20.02. International Money Express shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.
IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $773.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 75.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
