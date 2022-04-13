International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $20.02. International Money Express shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $773.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 75.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

