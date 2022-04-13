International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 12,543 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

