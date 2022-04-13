International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.55.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

