Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.