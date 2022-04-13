Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,244 shares in the company, valued at $88,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

GNLN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.