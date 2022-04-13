Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAW opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

