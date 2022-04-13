Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells 17,506,195 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CCCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,084. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
