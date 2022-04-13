Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells 17,506,195 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,084. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

