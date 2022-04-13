Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys 25,673 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,359,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,105,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after acquiring an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.