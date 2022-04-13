Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,500 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,974,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,677,817.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

Shares of CRCT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

