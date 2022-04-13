Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. 922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Inogen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $686.60 million, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.