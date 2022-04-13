InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InMode by 2,800.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 352,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in InMode by 26,633.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 346,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 225,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

