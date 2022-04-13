Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

IBA stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.