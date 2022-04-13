Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.24) to €27.00 ($29.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 650,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

