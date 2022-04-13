Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Guy Mitchell Buys 9,200 Shares of Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Guy Mitchell bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,473.81).
Shares of INHC stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.95. The company has a market cap of £46.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.
About Induction Healthcare Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.