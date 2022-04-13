Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

