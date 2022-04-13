Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.40. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 182,706 shares traded.

ICD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $893,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

